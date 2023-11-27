Ringo Starr announces spring dates with his All Starr Band

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are headed out on tour again next year.

Starr has announced a set of spring 2024 dates, where he'll be joined by Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

"I've always said I'm my happiest when I'm playing with great musicians - and this band is one of the very best," Ringo shares. "But even so, sometime during and just after every tour I think ok that's it - I'm going to stop touring. My family don't believe me anymore and so it comes as no surprise to them that once again, I'm taking the All Starr Band back on the road!"

The 12-date trek will kick off May 22, with a six-night stand at The Venetian in Las Vegas, followed by two shows in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5 and 6. Four additional shows will be announced at a later date. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

In other Ringo news … new book Beats and Threads chronicles the rocker's career through his legendary drum kits and his fashion. It features 300 photos, many of which have never been seen before. The book is being published through Julien's Auctions and is available for preorder now, with proceeds going to The Lotus Foundation.

