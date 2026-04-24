Ringo Starr looks back on his life in new video for ‘Long Long Road’

Ringo Starr has released a new video for the title track of his just-released new album, Long Long Road, his second with producer T Bone Burnett.

The song features vocals from Sheryl Crow and Daniel Tashian. The video, directed by Ringo’s stepdaughter, Francesca Gregorini, follows the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as he drives through scenes from his life, sharing some personal and previously unseen images with the public.

“We're talking about this Long Long Road I’ve been on - and I’ve been thinking about the road I’ve taken,” Ringo says. “I could have taken another path but I took this one and ended up here, still on this Long Long Road. I loved making this record with T Bone and I hope you enjoy listening to it.”

Ringo and his All Starr Band — Toto's Steve Lukather, Men At Work's Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson — are getting ready to hit the road again. Their next show is May 28 in Temecula, California, with dates confirmed through June 14 in Los Angeles. A complete schedule can be found at RingoStarr.com.

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