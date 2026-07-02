Ringo Starr announces annual Peace & Love birthday celebration

Ringo Starr wants to make sure fans don’t forget his birthday.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted a video reminding folks that he will once again be hosting his annual Peace & Love birthday celebration on July 7, this year marking his 86th birthday.

“Every July the 7th, on my birthday since 2008, I invite anyone who wants to join me in spreading Peace and Love,” Ringo shares in the video. “By posting, saying, or even just thinking: 'Peace and Love' at noon… wherever you are! Peace and Love at noon!”

Fans are encouraged to share their messages of "Peace and Love" on social media using the #PeaceandLove, and to tag Ringo’s social media accounts. Ringo’s Facebook page will also be sharing clips of local Peace & Love events around the world.

Starr’s birthday is also usually marked by a celebration in Los Angeles. Last year’s event featured appearances by his brother-in-law and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, members of his All-Starr Band, Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnett, Linda Perry, former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Diane Warren and Richard Marx.

Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian last year declared July 7, 2025, as Ringo Starr Day in Beverly Hills.

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