Ringo Starr announces 2026 dates with his All Starr Band

Ringo Starr is hitting the road again.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a string of spring 2026 tour dates, launching May 28 in Temecula, California. The trek features several stops in the Golden State and will also hit Arizona, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico, before wrapping June 14 in Los Angeles.

As usual, Ringo will be backed by his All Starr Band, made up of Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men At Work’s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at RingoStarr.com.

In the meantime, Ringo is hard at work back in the studio with T. Bone Burnett, who produced his 2025 country album, Look Up, with plans to release a new album in 2026.

