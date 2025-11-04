Rick Springfield brings his music and acting experience to Hulu’s 'All’s Fair'

Rick Springfield appears in Ryan Murphy's new Hulu legal series, All's Fair, where he plays a musician divorcing his wife, played by Jessica Simpson.

Being that he is a musician, you’d think the role wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for him. But the "Jessie's Girl" singer tells ABC Audio not all musicians would necessarily be able to handle the part.

"It's like you don't hire a doctor to play a doctor, you hire an actor," he says. "If it was just you had to be a musician to be good in the part, every musician would be working."

Springfield says it’s also rare that he sees a musician written in a way that’s believable.

"The musician thing is a tough thing to pull off on written stuff, you know, I've never really seen a fictional one that you go, 'Wow, they nailed it,'" he says. "Most of the written stuff you kind of look at and you go, 'I wouldn't do that.'"

He says that All's Fair is different, because his role isn't so much about being a musician, it's about how he interacts with Simpson's character.

And Springfield says working with Simpson was "great" because "she goes for it."

"It was a lot of fun to work with her," he says, "and certainly fun to work with the other actors."

The series features an all-star female cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Kim Kardashian and Niecy Nash-Betts. Springfield says being around all the actresses inspired him while acting.

“I ad-libbed a line ... about estrogen overload or something like this walking through their offices,” he says. “I guess they liked it because they kept it.”

All's Fair is now streaming on Hulu.

