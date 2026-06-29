Report: Stevie Nicks to perform at Taylor Swift's wedding

More reported details are leaking out about Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, and it appears guests may be entertained by a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

A source has confirmed to Rolling Stone that Stevie Nicks will attend the wedding — allegedly taking place this weekend at New York's Madison Square Garden — and is "expected to" perform.

Nicks' presence at the wedding doesn't come as much of a surprise, since she and Taylor have been friends for years. In particular, Stevie wrote a poem for Taylor's The Tortured Poets Society album, and Taylor name-checked Stevie in a song from that album, "Clara Bow."

Taylor also told Stephen Colbert last year of Stevie, "I feel very lucky that she's lent her very magical, wonderful, wise approach to life to me." During the NBA Finals, Taylor wore a T-shirt that said "Stevie Knicks" in honor of the singer and the New York team.

Stevie told Rolling Stone in 2024 of Taylor and Travis, "I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset ... and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her."

According to a report from The New York Times, Taylor and Travis will hold an intimate gathering on Thursday, followed by a massive party on Friday.

Neither Taylor nor Travis have confirmed any of this, and the entire thing may be a ruse to throw people off.

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