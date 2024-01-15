Report: Bruce Springsteen working on a movie about the making of 'Nebraska'

Columbia Records

By Jill Lances

Is Bruce Springsteen looking to make a movie? Well, Showbiz411's Roger Friedman reports that it may be happening, with sources noting The Boss is looking into making a film about his 1982 album Nebraska.

Friedman says Springsteen has been working with Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper on the project, which would focus on the making of the album. There's no word on who may play Springsteen, but Friedman says Cooper "has someone in mind," noting it's "definitely not Timothee Chalamet," since he's playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown.

So far, there's no official word on the project.

Nebraska, released in September 30, 1982, featured 10 acoustic songs that Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with the E Street Band but instead opted to release it as a solo acoustic record.

Nebraska peaked at #3 on the Billboard chart, with his biggest hit being "Atlantic City," which reached #10.

Some of the songs on the demo that didn't make it on Nebraska were later rerecorded with the band and wound up on Springsteen's multi-Platinum #1 record, Born in the U.S.A.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!