Report: Bruce Springsteen working on a movie about the making of 'Nebraska'

Is Bruce Springsteen looking to make a movie? Well, Showbiz411's Roger Friedman reports that it may be happening, with sources noting The Boss is looking into making a film about his 1982 album Nebraska.

Friedman says Springsteen has been working with Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper on the project, which would focus on the making of the album. There's no word on who may play Springsteen, but Friedman says Cooper "has someone in mind," noting it's "definitely not Timothee Chalamet," since he's playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown.

So far, there's no official word on the project.

Nebraska, released in September 30, 1982, featured 10 acoustic songs that Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with the E Street Band but instead opted to release it as a solo acoustic record.

Nebraska peaked at #3 on the Billboard chart, with his biggest hit being "Atlantic City," which reached #10.

Some of the songs on the demo that didn't make it on Nebraska were later rerecorded with the band and wound up on Springsteen's multi-Platinum #1 record, Born in the U.S.A.

