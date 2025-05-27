Report: Billy Joel not planning to retire despite health challenges

Despite Billy Joel's recent medical diagnosis, he has no plans to put his piano in storage.

Sources tell People that Billy, who announced on May 23 that he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, is "not ready to retire." A source adds, "He is happiest while performing. Music is, has been and will always be his life. He's not ready to retire."

Another source tells People that Billy, 76, is "not retiring and hopes to be able to resume performing as his recovery progresses." The Piano Man has canceled all his scheduled performances through 2026, including co-headlining shows with Sting, Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH is a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance. It's considered to be a treatable condition.

Billy's wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, wrote on Instagram Sunday, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

Billy and Alexis share two young daughters, Della and Remy. His adult daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, wrote on Saturday, "We love you and we got you, Pop! I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father's health diagnosis."

"My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments," she added. "The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him."

