Report: Billy Joel takes Long Island home off the market

Billy Joel seems to have taken a break from trying to sell his Long Island estate.

The New York Post reports that the "Piano Man" has pulled his compound in Oyster Bay, Long Island, named MiddleSea, off the market.

Joel originally put the 26-acre estate up for sale in 2023, while it was undergoing renovations. He was asking a little less than $50 million for the property, but got no buyers. Then last year Joel attempted to sell it in three different pieces, the 14-acre main house, at a price of $29.9 million, plus two three-acre buildable lots at $4.95 million each.

The new approach didn’t work either, so the main house was dropped to $25 million, with still no takers.

The Post says the home is now no longer up for sale, although there's no word on whether the rocker plans to relist it at a later date.

The property, which Joel bought in 2002 for $22.5 million, includes a 20,000-square-foot home with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also has a spa, ballroom, pool, tennis court, bowling alley and more. It's the home he's seen being interviewed in for much of the HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

