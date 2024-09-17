REO Speedwagon’s Bruce Hall comments on tour retirement: “I’m heartbroken”

REO Speedwagon bassist Bruce Hall wants fans to know he’s not happy about the recent announcement that the band will be retiring from the road in 2025.

In a post on social media, Hall, who's been with the band since 1977, shared, "Never ever thought it would end like this and I'm heartbroken. Please know Neal (Doughty) and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling."

Hall thanked fans for their support, noting, “You guys have been very vocal and clear in your wishes for me to return to the stage. Trust me...that's all I wanted too. We all deserved a farewell tour.”

The news of the touring retirement came just days after frontman Kevin Cronin revealed to fans that he had recently undergone emergency surgery.

"I am on the mend and will be up and rockin' as soon as the good docs here say it's okay," he said. "Until then, I am 100% focused on recuperating."

Hall has been off the road since November 2023, when he left to have back surgery. In their retirement announcement, the band claimed he "had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect."

Hall noted in his post, “For the record, I wanted REO Speedwagon to continue to tour with the lineup of Kevin, myself, Dave (Amato), Bryan (Hitt) and Derek (Hilland).”

REO Speedwagon's retirement is set to begin Jan. 1, 2025. They still have several dates booked through the end of the year, with their next show happening Sept. 27 in Rancho Mirage, California. A complete list of dates can be found at reospeedwagon.com.

