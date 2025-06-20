REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin donating concert proceeds in honor of Live Aid’s 40th anniversary

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Jill Lances

REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin is feeling nostalgic about Live Aid, which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in July.

Cronin reveals in a Facebook post that he was just interviewed about the concerts for the anniversary. He writes, "It was an incredible, monumental, and unifying day – a global effort from Philadelphia and London to fight famine in Africa through music."

And the interview prompted Cronin to take a step to continue that fight.

"To honor that powerful legacy, the Kevin Cronin Band is proud to say that we will be donating a portion of the proceeds from our show closest to the anniversary - July 12th at Jiffy Lube Live in VA - towards ongoing efforts to address food insecurity," he says. "Wouldn’t it be amazing if many of the other Live Aid performers would join in and consider a similar gesture? Every little bit helps, as the need is still there."

He then tagged several other artists who performed at Live Aid, including Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Simple Minds, Neil Young, Bryan Adams and Carlos Santana.

Live Aid, organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, took place July 13, 1985, at London's Wembley Stadium and Philly's John F. Kennedy Stadium. The benefit concerts, which raised more than $150 million for Ethiopian famine relief, were watched by about 2 billion people in more than 100 countries.

Cronin and his band are currently on tour with Styx. They next play Kansas City, Missouri, on July 2. A complete list of dates can be found at KevinCronin.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

