R.E.M. drops new video for 'I Believe' as part of their We Are Hope Despite the Times campaign

R.E.M. is hoping to bring a little optimism to the final days of the presidential election.

The band just released a lyric video for their Lifes Rich Pageant track "I Believe," in conjunction with their ongoing We Are Hope Despite the Times campaign. The band released a compilation album of the same name back in September to urge folks to get involved in the political process.

The video features the song's lyrics written on a man's T-shirt, and the images are inspired by frontman Michael Stipe's handmade designs from the Fables of the Reconstruction tour. They're also modeled after the politically themed T-shirts Stipe wore during the band's acceptance speech when "Losing My Religion" won Video of the Year at the 1991 MTV VMAs. Back then the shirts called out causes that were important to him.

“I believe the choices in this election could not be more stark or more important,” Stipe shares. “Please vote and encourage everyone you know to do the same—that is how we win in 2024 and I believe we can do it!!!”

Stipe has been very vocal about his support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s run for the White House, performing at Harris/Walz rallies in Pittsburgh and Athens, Georgia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.