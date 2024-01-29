Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith checking into Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is going to camp … Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, that is.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is part of the lineup for the April 18-21 Los Angeles weekend, which also includes The Offspring's Noodles and 311's Nick Hexum.

"I am looking forward to jamming with the campers this April!" Chad shares.

Campers attending will not only get to perform with Chad, Noodles and Nick, they'll also be mentored by a host of rock star counselors, including former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, The Offspring bassist Todd Morse, and former Black Sabbath and Dio drummer Vinny Appice.

The weekend will include jam sessions, band rehearsals, Q&A sessions and more, culminating in live performances at the Viper Room and the iconic Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood.

Information on how to sign up can be found at rockcamp.com.

