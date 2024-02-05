Red Hot Chili Peppers add show to US tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have added a new stop to their spring and summer U.S. tour.

The show takes place June 23 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. A ticket presale begins Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the general onsale on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

RHCP's tour launches May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington. They'll be supporting their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

You can also catch the Chili Peppers at Bonnaroo, the Minnesota Yacht Club and Harley-Davidson Homecoming festivals.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.