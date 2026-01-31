Red Hot Chili Peppers share statement on Netflix doc: 'We had nothing to with it creatively'

Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during the 2023 Global Citizen Concert at Central Park, Great Lawn on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a statement regarding the newly announced Netflix documentary, The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The film, set to premiere on March 20, is said to focus on the early days of the Peppers, and specifically the artistic vision of original guitarist Hillel Slovak, who died in 1988. It includes interviews with RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea, as well as "others close to Slovak," according to the doc's description.

In a statement posted to the band's Instagram, the "Californication" outfit stresses that the film is meant to be focused on Slovak, and it is not a Red Hot Chili Peppers project.

"About a year ago, we were asked to be interviewed for a documentary about Hillel Slovak," the post reads. "He was a founding member of the group, a great guitarist, and friend. We agreed to be interviewed out of love and respect for Hillel and his memory."

"However, this documentary is now being advertised as a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary, which it is not," the statement continues. "We had nothing to do with it creatively. We have yet to make a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary."

The band concludes, "The central subject of this current Netflix special is Hillel Slovak and we hope it sparks interest in him and his work."

