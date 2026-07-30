Rebel Sell: Billy Idol has fun highlighting cities on upcoming tour

Billy Idol will launch a new leg of the It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again! tour in August. He's getting fans excited for the trek with a funny new promo video, titled "Everybody's About To Get Their S*** Rocked."

“Rock icon Billy announces the next leg of his tour with the signature wit, swagger, and attitude that have defined his career for more than four decades,” reads the video’s description. “Along the way, he dishes out a mix of real history, rock 'n' roll wisdom, and a few tongue-in-cheek 'facts' as he spotlights the cities on his upcoming tour—proving that no one announces tour dates quite like Billy Idol.”

After sharing some not-so-well-known facts about the cities he'll hit on the tour, Idol notes, "While all these cities are so different and unique in their own way, there's one thing that unifies them together. They're all about to get their s*** rocked when I come through.”

Billy Idol launched the It's A Nice Day To…Tour Again! tour in 2025. The latest leg, featuring special guests Devo and Susanna Hoffs, kicks off Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and runs through Sept. 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A complete list of dates can be found at BillyIdol.net.

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