RATT’S Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini announce second reunion show

RATT frontman Stephen Pearcy and lead guitarist Warren DeMartini have added another show to their upcoming reunion.

The duo is already set to headline the annual M3 Rock Festival, which takes place May 2-4 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Now they’ve added a show ahead of the festival.

They'll now headline the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on April 5. Ticket go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

These shows are the first time in eight years Pearcy and DeMartini have performed together. When M3 was first announced, Pearcy joked, "Never say never, right? I guess hell does freeze over."

“There was no question when the idea was brought up to me about doing something with Warren again. It wasn’t even a thought," Pearcy added. "F*** yeh it’s time, let’s do this. Pearcy / De Martini back in the cellar, let’s go!"

This year marks the 40th anniversary of RATT's album Invasion of Privacy, which peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 and was certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

