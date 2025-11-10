Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings set for first tour as The Guess Who in 23 years

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have announced their first tour as The Guess Who in 23 years.

The duo is set to hit the road on a Canadian tour that kicks off May 26 in Moncton, with stops in Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and more. The Takin' It Back tour, featuring former Eagles guitarist Don Felder as special guest, includes an appearance at the Ottawa Bluesfest on July 19, with the tour wrapping with a show at The Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver on Aug. 23.

"Randy and I are thrilled that our songs have never gone away. That people still want to hear us perform them live. We are going to go out and honor the music," says Cummings.

Bachman adds, "I’m looking ahead and very excited to be joining up with Burton and touring as The Guess Who again. Together we created decades of incredible songs and memories that still stand strong today. Can’t wait to sing them with you all soon!"

The tour is the first trek for the duo since winning their fight to reclaim the band’s name.

In October 2023, Cummings and Bachman filed a lawsuit accusing former bandmates Jim Kale and Garry Peterson of tricking fans into thinking Cummings and Bachman were still performing with The Guess Who, when they were actually getting a "cover band." They settled the suit in September 2023, with Cummings and Bachman acquiring the trademark for the band's name.

In addition to the tour, Bachman and Cummings are booked to play the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Jan. 31, and are set to take part in the Rock Legends Cruise XIII, scheduled for Feb. 23-27.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at TheGuessWho.com.

