Queen’s Brian May offers peek at upcoming 'Queen II' reissue

Queen's Brian May has given fans a preview of the planned reissue of the band's sophomore album, Queen II.

In a new video posted to Instagram, May gives fans a peek inside Abbey Road Studios, where he's working on the project. He shared what he called a "work-in-progress Dolby Atmos (surround) rebuild of PROCESSION," which is the album's opening track.

"I'm inviting you in because I want you to be as excited as I am when this becomes available for streaming very soon, and when the Dolby Atmos Blue-Ray (sic) comes out !!!" May writes. "It will sound about 50 times better than this!"

He notes that once they are finished with the Dolby upgrade, listeners "will be effectively sitting inside the guitar 'orchestra,'" adding it will be "QUEEN II - like you never heard it before."

May previously teased the upcoming Queen II box set with a video on Instagram noting that he was about to film an unboxing video for what he called the "rebuild" of the album. May first hinted that he was working on the project back in August, posting a video of him tinkering in the studio with the song "Funny How Love Is."

The Queen II reissue follows the band's June 2025 reissue of their self-titled debut album, which featured a remixed and remastered version of the album, which they renamed Queen I. It included the album on Dolby Atmos for the first time, along with plenty of bonus material.

