Queen’s 1986 Budapest concert to hit theaters for 40th anniversary

Queen performed a historic concert in Budapest in 1986, making them the first Western rock artists to perform behind the Iron Curtain. Now, in celebration of the milestone’s 40th anniversary, the concert is coming to the big screen.

Queen Budapest, a recording of the July 27, 1986, concert at Budapest's Népstadion, is set open in cinemas and IMAX worldwide on Oct. 7. The film has been restored in 4K by Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production in New Zealand and will feature newly remixed audio.

“For years, fans behind the Iron Curtain had been able to listen to Queen music only on illegal cassettes. It was a forbidden thing to listen to rock bands like us, so to see them play in a live show would have been unthinkable,” says Queen’s Brian May. “This concert, when they could finally come and see us live in person and interact with us, was a huge emotional moment for them and also for us." He added, "There will never be an event quite like that again.”

The concert was a stop on the band's The Magic Tour and was the final filmed Queen live performance with frontman Freddie Mercury. It features performances of Queen classics like "We Will Rock You," "We are the Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Radio Ga Ga" and more.

Prior to the Oct. 7 opening, the restored Queen Budapest will have its world premiere at the Budapest Classics Film Marathon on Sept. 15. There will also be a U.K. premiere in London on Sept. 30.

The soundtrack to Queen Budapest will be released on Oct. 30 digitally and as a three-LP or two-CD set, as well as on Blu-ray and DVD.

More info on the Oct. 7 screenings can be found at QueenBudapest.com.

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