Queen, The Who & more send holiday wishes to fans

Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

With Christmas just days away, several artists are sending their holiday wishes to fans.

Queen posted a holiday card on Instagram, featuring archival clips of interviews with Freddie MercuryBrian May and more, along with the caption, "Happy holidays from Queen."

The Who also posted a holiday card to fans on Instagram, with the cover of Who's Next and the message, "Merry Christmas and a Happy Who Year," signed by Pete TownshendRoger Daltrey, The Who touring band and everyone at thewho.com.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is giving fans a peek into her Christmas past, sharing a family Christmas card from 1955, showing her whole family in holiday pajamas.

"As my Dad was then starring in the hit musical, The Pajama Game, on Broadway," she writes, referring to dad John Raitt. "We were gifted with matching pajamas and my folks thought it would be fun decking us all out in pj's for our card."

The card features the tagline “Still in Pajamas,” with Raitt noting that was referring to their 1954 Christmas card, “when we were all wearing, you guessed it, matching pajamas!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!