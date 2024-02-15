Queen to release limited-edition “Cool Cat” 7-inch for Record Store Day

Queen has announced a special Record Store Day release of the track "Cool Cat," a B-side from their 10th studio album, Hot Space.

The tune, written and performed solely by Freddie Mercury and John Deacon, will be released as a limited-edition, 7-inch pink vinyl for Record Store Day, April 20, with a previously unreleased instrumental version of the song on side B. It will be the first time the tune's ever been released as a single.

"Cool Cat" has recently seen a resurgence thanks to its appearance in an ad for Amazon Prime, which was directed by Olivia Wilde. The clip features a young girl who is inspired by images of Mercury to embrace her own unique style.

Originally released in 1982, "Cool Cat" was the B-side to "Las Palabras De Amor," which was a top 20 hit in the U.K. Both songs appeared on Hot Space, which also featured the hit tracks "Under Pressure" and "Body Language."

