Queen to reissue their self-titled debut album, along with collector’s edition box set

Queen fans will soon be able to experience their 1973 debut album in a whole new way.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to release a remixed and remastered version of the self-titled album on Oct. 25, with an expanded collector’s edition that comes with six CDs and one LP, featuring 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes.

The set, now titled Queen I, will include the original album with a new track listing, along with its originally intended running order, and the addition of "Mad the Swine," a song that was absent from the 1973 release. There are also alternative takes, demos and rare live tracks, along with "fly-on-the-wall audio" that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Queen in the studio.

It also comes with a 108-page book featuring handwritten lyrics and memorabilia.

"Queen I is the debut album we always dreamed of bringing to you," guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor share.

In the new liner notes, May adds, "This is not just a remaster, this is a brand new 2024 rebuild of the entire Queen debut album, which, with the benefit of hindsight, we have re-titled Queen I."

And Queen is offering up the first preview of the set with the Oct. 4 release of a 7-inch single of the new mix of “The Night Comes Down." The track will also be available immediately to anyone who preorders the digital version of the album.

In addition to the box set, Queen I will be released as a single CD and two-CD deluxe edition, as well as on vinyl, picture disc and cassette.

All formats are available for preorder now.

