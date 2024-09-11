Queen to reissue their self-titled debut album, along with collector’s edition box set

The set, now titled Queen I, will include the original album with a new track listing, along with its originally intended running order, and the addition of "Mad the Swine," a song that was absent from the 1973 release. There are also alternative takes, demos and rare live tracks, along with "fly-on-the-wall audio" that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Queen in the studio.
"Queen I is the debut album we always dreamed of bringing to you," guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor share.
In the new liner notes, May adds, "This is not just a remaster, this is a brand new 2024 rebuild of the entire Queen debut album, which, with the benefit of hindsight, we have re-titled Queen I."
In addition to the box set, Queen I will be released as a single CD and two-CD deluxe edition, as well as on vinyl, picture disc and cassette.
All formats are available for preorder now.
