Queen pays tribute to the late Freddie Mercury in latest edition of 'Queen the Greatest Live'

Queen is paying tribute to their late frontman, Freddie Mercury, in the latest edition of their weekly YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live.

The episode actually highlights how the current lineup, Queen + Adam Lambert, incorporates Freddie into their gigs, sharing clips from shows that took place in 2020 and 2022.

The first is from the band’s 2020 Fire Fight Australia benefit concert, where they recreated Queen's 1985 Live Aid set. While doing the group's famous “Ay-Oh” call and response, the crowd goes wild when they see Freddie on screen to lead them.

The second clip is from a 2022 performance at London's O2 arena, during which Brian May performed the acoustic version of "Love of My Life," with Mercury singing along on the video screen. It ends with them reaching their hands out to one another.

Freddie passed away November 24, 1991, at the age of 45.

