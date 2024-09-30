Queen is no longer the most played British group of the 21st century.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers previously held the crown, but according to new data released by music licensors PPL, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have now fallen to second place behind Coldplay.

The data from PPL, which licenses the use of recorded music to radio and TV and in public places, notes that tunes by Coldplay have been played on U.K. radio and TV 40,000 more times than those of Queen.

Artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Police also made it on PPL's list of the top 20 most played British artists of the 21st century.

The Beatles land at five this year behind pop groups Take That and Little Mix, with The Stones at 10, The Police at 14 and ELO at 17.

Other artists landing in the top 20 include Bee Gees, Eurhythmics, Duran Duran, Oasis, Snow Patrol and Wham!.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.