'Queen The Greatest Live' – episode 31: “In The Lap of the Gods”

By Jill Lances
Queen is known for having plenty of songs that will get the crowd singing along, like "We Will Rock You" and "Radio Gaga," but it’s not just the hits that get the fans belting out lyrics at the top of their lungs.
In episode 31 of the band’s weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live, the band once again focuses on their fans. They shared a clip of them singing along to one of their deeper cuts, “In The Lap Of The Gods,” from their 1974 album, Sheer Heart Attack.
The archival footage is from Queen's 1975 Christmas Eve concert at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, with the fans happily joining frontman Freddie Mercury for the sing-along.
Next week on Queen The Greatest Live: “Vocal Games.”

