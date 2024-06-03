The Police release "King of Pain" demo from 40th anniversary 'Synchronicity' box set

UMe/Polydor

By Jill Lances

The Police have offered up their first preview of the upcoming 40th anniversary box set of their classic album Synchronicity.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just released a previously unreleased demo of the single "King of Pain," which was a top five hit for the band.

The 40th anniversary edition of Synchronicity will be released July 26 in a variety of formats, including a six-CD super deluxe box set featuring 55 previously unreleased tracks — alternate takes, instrumentals, demos and live recordings — along with new liner notes, interviews and previously unseen photographs.

Released in 1983, Synchronicity was The Police's final album. It was also their best-selling album, spending 17 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, thanks to such hits as "Every Breath You Take," which spent eight weeks at #1, "King of Pain" and "Wrapped Around your Finger." It was also certified eight-times Platinum.

Synchronicity was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2023 it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

