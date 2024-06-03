The Police release "King of Pain" demo from 40th anniversary 'Synchronicity' box set

The Police have offered up their first preview of the upcoming 40th anniversary box set of their classic album Synchronicity.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just released a previously unreleased demo of the single "King of Pain," which was a top five hit for the band.

The 40th anniversary edition of Synchronicity will be released July 26 in a variety of formats, including a six-CD super deluxe box set featuring 55 previously unreleased tracks — alternate takes, instrumentals, demos and live recordings — along with new liner notes, interviews and previously unseen photographs.

Released in 1983, Synchronicity was The Police's final album. It was also their best-selling album, spending 17 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, thanks to such hits as "Every Breath You Take," which spent eight weeks at #1, "King of Pain" and "Wrapped Around your Finger." It was also certified eight-times Platinum.

Synchronicity was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2023 it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

