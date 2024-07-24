The Police release early demo of 'Synchronicity' classic “Every Breath You Take”

The Police are giving fans some insight into the making of their #1 single "Every Breath You Take" ahead of the upcoming 40th anniversary reissue of their multi-Platinum album Synchronicity.
The band just released a demo of the song, which, according to a post on Instagram, was "Recorded at London's Utopia Studios, around two months before the version that we all know today."
The 40th anniversary edition of Synchronicity will be released Friday in a variety of formats, including a six-CD super deluxe box set featuring 55 previously unreleased tracks, made up of alternate takes, instrumentals, demos and live recordings. It is available for preorder now.
