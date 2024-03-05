Photos, artwork & more from former Beatles member Stuart Sutcliffe may soon be on the market

The public may be getting some more insight into the early days of The Beatles, only this time from the point of view of former Beatle Stuart Sutcliffe.

The U.K. Mirror reports that the Sutcliffe Estate is looking to sell a collection of rare photos, letters, memorabilia and artwork that belonged to Sutcliffe, and auction houses are interested in paying millions to get their hands on it.

The collection includes 37 slides and photos of the group from the period between from 1960 to 1962, including shots with Sutcliffe and good friend John Lennon. There are also pieces of Sutcliffe’s personal artwork.

“The dream was for some of the art collection to find a home where it would be available to all,” Diane Vitale, chief executive of the estate, tells the paper. “The mission was always for it to return to where it all began.”

She’s hoping some of the items could go on display at a university or museum so the public can enjoy them.

“Finding a benefactor who could finance a university or museum acquisition would be ideal,” she says, “and while Liverpool is my first choice it could happen anywhere.”

Sutcliffe, a college friend of Lennon’s, joined The Beatles in early 1960 and was their original bass player. He left the group the following year to pursue his artistic studies in Hamburg, Germany. He passed away in April 1962 at the age of 21 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

