Phil Collins' daughter Lily Collins didn’t know Genesis songs were real

Phil Collins’ daughter actress Lily Collins recently revealed that it wasn’t until she was an adult that she realized some Genesis songs were real.

The confession came during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen first asked the Emily in Paris star to name her favorite Phil Collins tune, to which she replied, "Probably 'In the Air Tonight,'" although she noted, "There's too many."

But when asked what her favorite Genesis tune was, she couldn’t pick, and it could be because she didn’t realize until she was older that some of the tunes actually existed.

“You know the funny thing is that I have these memories as a kid of songs that I don’t know if they’re actually real. Because they were, like, in my head, as I was maybe in the womb,” she said. “But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered as an adult, there were songs that came on that I went, 'That’s a real song?! I thought that was just a melody in my head.’”

She added, "It was really weird."

