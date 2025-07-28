Phil Collins' reps deny rumors he’s in hospice care

Phil Collins' reps are shooting down claims that the singer is in hospice care.

The alleged rumors about the 74-year-old Collins' health recently surfaced on social media. His reps have confirmed to ABC Audio that the rumors are not true and that Collins is in the hospital, but it’s because he recently underwent knee surgery.

TMZ was the first to report the news that Collins wasn't in hospice.

Collins opened up about his health issues in a February interview with Mojo, where he discussed whether he planned to make more music.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” Collins said. “But I’m not hungry for it anymore.” He added, “The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick.”

Although he didn’t go into specifics with the magazine regarding his health, Collins has been dealing with health issues since 2007, including neck problems during Genesis’ tour that year, which required surgery. In 2014 he revealed that an undisclosed nerve issue left him unable to play drums again.

Due to his declining mobility, Collins performed seated during Genesis' 2022 The Last Domino farewell tour, with his son Nic Collins taking over behind the drum kit.

