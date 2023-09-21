Phil Collins is having a moment: "In The Air Tonight" is everywhere

As the saying goes, "One is random, two is a coincidence, three times is a trend," so welcome to the Phil Collins trend.

Specifically, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's debut solo single, "In The Air Tonight," is suddenly everywhere. First, Sean "Diddy" Combs sampled the iconic drum break from the song on his new single, "Another One of Me," which features The Weeknd.

Next, country star Chris Stapleton, rap icon Snoop Dogg and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana teamed up to record a new version of "In the Air Tonight," which is being used as ESPN's new Monday Night Football theme.

And now, country/pop crossover star Kane Brown has released a new song called "I Can Feel It," which also interpolates the "In The Air Tonight" drum break. Kane has also given Phil a writing credit on the song, telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "It's a legendary drum fill and it's a legendary song. There's no way I could not do that ... Phil could have said no, so I'm glad that he let me use the song."

