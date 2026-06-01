Peter Gabriel releases ‘A Hard Lesson’ from upcoming album, 'o/i'

Peter Gabriel dropped another song from his upcoming album, o/i.

The latest, released on Sunday to coincide with May's second full moon, is "A Hard Lesson," which Gabriel describes as "the oldest track of the project."

“It probably started in the late 80s or early 90s when I was in Senegal,” Gabriel explains. “I was falling in love with the music I heard there. I loved the tension created by the use of polyrhythms, particularly the threes and fours, so that was the start of this song.”

He adds, “It's a quirky, strange and long track but it's a journey. It's about trying to find a place, your place, how you fit in.”

As he did with his last album, 2023's i/o, Gabriel is releasing a new song from o/i with each full moon of the year. The entire album will be released by the end of 2026, along with Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes handled by Tchad Blake and Mark "Spike" Stent, respectively.

"A Hard Lesson (Bright-Side Mix)" is now available via digital outlets.

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