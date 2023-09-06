Peter Gabriel, Nile Rodgers among the artists fighting to end gun violence in America

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

By Jill Lances

Peter GabrielChic's Nile Rodgers and Sheryl Crow are among the artists lending their voices to the fight against gun violence in America, joining the Artists for Action to Prevent Gun Violence coalition, Variety reports. The group is led by musician Mark Barden, whose son was one of the young victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The group, which also includes Billie EilishBootsy CollinsBushTedeschi Trucks Band and Halestorm, will be hosting a series of live events, with a goal toward getting folks to help end gun violence in the U.S. through volunteering, donating and voting.

"After my son Daniel was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, I put my career as a professional guitarist on hold to devote myself to preventing gun violence,” Barden said. “Please join me and hundreds of other artists, musicians, actors, athletes, and people like you to finally end this senseless violence.”

Gabriel adds, “This needs to stop. So many needless deaths. So much suffering. It just needs a little common sense.”

Bush is headlining the first event, a concert at New York's Irving Plaza on September 22. There will be others, including a December concert celebrating the release of the documentary A Father's Promise, about Barden and the work of Sandy Hook Promise. There will also be a concert at the Central Park Summerstage in New York next summer coinciding with Gun Violence Awareness month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

