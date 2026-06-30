Peter Gabriel celebrates strawberry moon with the release of ‘I Belong to the Sky’

Cover of Peter Gabriel single "I Belong to the Sky”/Artwork by Berndnaut Smilde. (Real World Music Ltd / Sony Music Publishing/Peter Gabriel Ltd.)

To coincide with Tuesday’s strawberry moon, Peter Gabriel is treating fans to yet another new song.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has released the new track "I Belong to the Sky" from his upcoming album, o/i, the follow-up to 2023's i/o.

"It's another song which has taken a while to grow," says Gabriel. "It was a candidate, in some form, for the i/o record, but didn't get finished off, but it was always one of my favourites."

“I'm a strong believer that reality is more malleable than we imagine and that if you really make strong pictures of something happening, you really affect the chances of it materializing,” he adds. “Visualising … how dreams leave their nest, is the main topic of the song.”

As he did with i/o, Gabriel is releasing a new song from o/i with each full moon of the year. The entire album will be released by the end of 2026, along with Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes handled by Tchad Blake and Mark "Spike" Stent, respectively.

"I Belong to the Sky (Bright-Side Mix)" is out now via digital outlets.

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