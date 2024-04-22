Peter Frampton & Foreigner react to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class was announced Sunday, April 21, on American Idol, with Peter Frampton among the rockers getting the nod this year.

The guitar great took to social media to share his gratitude, noting, "This is something I never expected."

“I am overwhelmed that I will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, especially alongside so many incredible artists who have gone before me,” he wrote. “I can’t thank everyone enough for voting for me. You are the best. Somebody pinch me please!!”

Foreigner is also getting in this year, with Mick Jones telling Billboard, "I think it means more to me now than perhaps 20 years ago."

“I’ve had a great career, and this is like the whipped cream and cherry on top," he shares. "It’s something I will savor over the years. It’s a great honor to be included amongst all these great artists that have been inducted over the years.”

As for whether Jones, who revealed in February he has Parkinson’s Disease, will perform, he says, “I do plan to attend. As to whether I get up on stage and perform hasn’t really been decided as yet.”

Frampton and Foreigner will be inducted alongside Cher, Kool & The Gang, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest. In addition, Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick and MC5 will be inducted in the Musical Excellence category.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will take place October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

