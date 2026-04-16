Peter Frampton to perform at Tribeca Festival

A new documentary about Peter Frampton is set to premiere at the 25th annual Tribeca Festival, with Frampton set to perform at the event.

Frampton's documentary, titled Frampton, will have its world premiere on June 4, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performing after the screening. The description notes that it tells Frampton's story "from the arena-shaking triumph of 'Frampton Comes Alive!' to a final tour shaped by a degenerative diagnosis," noting it follows "a rock icon who lost everything and fought his way back—again and again."

The doc, directed by Rob Arthur, will feature appearances by The Who’s Roger Daltrey, The Rolling Stones’ Bill Wyman, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Ringo Starr, Alice Cooper and more.

The doc news comes as Frampton is getting ready to release a new album. Carry the Light, Frampton's first album of all new material in 16 years, drops May 15.

The Tribeca Festival runs from June 3 to June 14. More info can be found at TribecaFilm.com.

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