Peter Frampton on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction: “I'm just honored that they thought of me this time”

Peter Frampton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, and while he’s been eligible since 1997, he’s still surprised by the recognition.

“You know, I never expect anything ... in my life,” he tells ABC Audio. "I've just put my head down and worked. And those accolades that have come my way are always unexpected and very welcome, obviously.”

Frampton was particularly amazed by all the response he’s gotten to his induction, noting, “I didn't quite realize how many people out there wanted me, almost more than I did, to be in the Hall of Fame. ... That’s what blew me away.”

Frampton credits Sheryl Crow inviting him to join her onstage during her induction in 2023 for his induction, suggesting it reminded folks about him.

“I think that possibly people even on the board didn't realize I wasn't in already ... which is wild," he said.

He also believes he benefited from changes behind the scenes at the Rock Hall, but regardless, he notes, “I'm just honored that they thought of me this time.”

Foreigner is also getting inducted this year, and Frampton says that's particularly special for him, because "we share members": Foreigner's Mick Jones played on his first solo record and Rick Wills was part of his 1973 album, Frampton's Camel.

“We're just really excited to see each other and slap each other on the back,” he says. “If things hadn't changed ... neither Foreigner or I would be in this year.”

The 2024 induction ceremony, taking place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. ET. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

