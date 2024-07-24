Personal Lemmy items to be displayed in dressing room recreation at Bloodstock Festival

By Josh Johnson

England's Bloodstock Festival is recreating Lemmy's dressing room.

The display will include a bust of the late Motörhead frontman containing his ashes, as well as "genuine personal items including his iconic hat, boots, bass guitar, and hand-drawn pictures, as well as handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and a never-seen-before selection of his personal photos."

The bust is set to be unveiled during the festival on Aug. 9 on the main stage following Hatebreed's set.

Bloodstock 2024 will be headlined by Architects, Opeth and Amon Amarth. For more info, visit Bloodstock.uk.com.

Lemmy's ashes have previously been enshrined in a statue at France's Hellfest and on the grounds of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival.

