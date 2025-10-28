People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Valdosta

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Valdosta using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Valdosta from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
#10. Birmingham, AL
- View share: 2.6%
#9. Thomasville, GA
- View share: 3.1%
#8. Tampa, FL
- View share: 3.2%
#7. Albany, GA
- View share: 3.3%
#6. Orlando, FL
- View share: 3.5%
#5. Jacksonville, FL
- View share: 3.8%
#4. Chicago, IL
- View share: 4.7%
#3. New York, NY
- View share: 7.3%
#2. Miami, FL
- View share: 9.5%
#1. Atlanta, GA
- View share: 13.9%