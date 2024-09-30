Pearl Jam’s Ohana Festival sets featured live debuts, special guests and more

Pearl Jam headlined two nights of the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival and decided to break out a couple of songs they've never played live before.

Friday night's set included the live debut of the Lost Dogs track "Whale Song," which featured special guest Zach Irons, son of their former drummer Jack Irons. They also performed the Backspacer track "Amongst The Waves" for the first time on this tour, and Eddie performed the Lightning Bolt tune "Future Days" for the first time since 2016. They were also joined by Crowded House's Liam Finn for "Habit," from No Code.

Sunday's set also included a first-ever live performance, this time of another Lost Dogs track, "Gremmie Out of Control," which is sung by guitarist Stone Gossard. The performance featured Brendan O'Brien, who produced several of the band's albums, including Vitalogy, Vs. and No Code.

The set also included a performance of "Big Wave" for the first time since 2016; Dark Matter producer Andrew Watt on "Rearviewmirror"; Vedder's daughter Harper on "Last Kiss"; and a Glen Hansard/Vedder duet on Hansard's "Song of Good Hope."

But Vedder wasn’t satisfied with just performing with Pearl Jam. The rocker made surprise appearances throughout the weekend, turning up during sets by Crowded House, Cat Power, Black Pumas and Hansard.

