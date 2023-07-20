Pearl Jam's MTV VMA Moonman for "Jeremy" video is up for sale

One of the Moonman trophies Pearl Jam's "Jeremy" won at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards is up for sale.

The controversial video, which portrayed a bullied student shooting himself in front of his classmates, won a total of four VMAs, including one for Video of the Year. The Moonman going on sale corresponds with Pearl Jam's win for Best Metal/Hard Rock Video and was presented to their longtime former manger, Kelly Curtis.

"MTV 'Moonmen' are incredibly rare," says Wayne Johnson of Rockaway Records, which acquired and is selling the trophy. "They are made in tiny quantities, and we have only had a handful since they were first handed out in 1984. The statue for Pearl Jam's 'Jeremy' is one of the coolest and rarest Pearl Jam items we have ever offered for sale."

The "Jeremy" Moonman can be yours for the cool price of just $20,000. For more info, visit Rockaway.com.

