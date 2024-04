Pearl Jam has shared one more song off their upcoming album, Dark Matter.

The latest track is called "Wreckage" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

"Wreckage" is the third Dark Matter cut to be released, following "Running" and the title track. The album will arrive in full on Friday, April 19.

Pearl Jam will launch a U.S. tour in May.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

