Pearl Jam & Eddie Vedder releasing Japan-exclusive CDs

Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder are releasing two new CDs exclusively in Japan to celebrate Vedder's upcoming debut solo tour in the country.

One of the CDs is a reissue of Pearl Jam's 2003 live album recorded at the famed Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. The set includes performances of songs such as "Even Flow," "Alive," "Better Man," "Corduroy" and "Daughter."

The other CD is an expanded edition of Vedder's 2022 solo album, Earthling, which also includes his 2020 Matter of Time EP, and his 2024 covers of "Room at the Top" by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and "Save It for Later" by The English Beat.

If you don't live in Japan, limited quantities of both CDs are available to preorder for members of Pearl Jam's Ten Club.

Vedder's Japan tour kicks off in April.

In related news, Vedder's Ohana Festival has announced the date for its 2026 event. It will return to Dana Point, California, Sept. 25-27.

