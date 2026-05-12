Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder headlining 2026 Ohana festival

EDDIE VEDDER Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. (ABC) (ABC/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder has announced the lineup for the 2026 edition of his Ohana festival, taking place Sept. 25-27 in Dana Point, California.

Both Pearl Jam and Vedder will headline, with the latter's solo set billed as "Eddie Vedder & Friends."

The bill also includes Fontaines D.C., Alabama Shakes, Billy Idol, Bad Religion, Pixies, Rilo Kiley, The Format, Courtney Barnett and Sugar.

You can sign up now for a presale taking place Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at noon PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Ohanafest.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River