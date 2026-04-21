Paul Simon to receive honorary doctorate from Juilliard

Paul Simon performs onstage during The Nearness Of You Benefit Concert at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Paul Simon is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Juilliard.

According to a press release, the honorary doctorates are handed out to “distinguished artists whose work has shaped and expanded the fields of opera, music, dance, film and theater.”

This year’s other honorary doctorate recipients include ballerina Misty Copeland, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves and actor Oscar Isaac.

“Each of this year’s remarkable honorary doctorate recipients has left an indelible mark on their field,” said Juilliard President Damian Woetzel. “As we celebrate Juilliard’s class of 2026, we acknowledge these artists who stand as shining examples of extraordinary achievement and impact on the world.”

The honorary doctorates will be handed out at the school’s 121st commencement on May 22. This year’s recipients will be celebrated with performances from Juilliard students.

Simon is currently on the European leg of his A Quiet Celebration tour and will begin a three-night stand in Amsterdam on Wednesday. He brings the tour back to North America June 4 in Palo Alto, California.

A complete list of dates can be found at PaulSimon.com.

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