Paul Rodgers, frontman of such classic bands as Free and Bad Company, has dropped a brand-new video for "Photo Shooter," a track from his most recent solo album, Midnight Rose.

The video has Rodgers singing the song as images of important moments in history flash behind him, like the sinking of the Titanic, the invention of the television, the first man walking on the moon, Woodstock and more.

Released in September 2023, Midnight Rose was Rodgers' first solo album in almost 25 years. At the time of the release it was revealed that he had suffered several strokes four years prior that had left him unable to talk.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.