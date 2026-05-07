Paul McCartney’s 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' to be celebrated with nationwide record store release parties

Sir Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena during his 'Got Back' world tour on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney's new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, will be celebrated with record store release parties across the country.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revealed a list of record stores hosting the events May 29-31. The Instagram announcement noted that the parties will include postcard party favors and tote bags that come with the purchase of the album, plus a chance to win an undisclosed "special prize."

Those attending will also have the chance to purchase a special limited-edition silver vinyl variant of the album, which will only be available at the parties.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane, dropping May 29, is McCartney's first solo album since 2020's McCartney III. It is described as "a collection of rare and revealing glimpses into memories never-before shared along with some newly inspired love songs."

The album includes the song “Home to Us,” a collaboration with McCartney’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, which will be released Friday. The song also features Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and Sharleen Spiteri from the band Texas.

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