Paul McCartney announces Brazilian dates for Got Back tour

Paul McCartney is ready to return to Brazil.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer brought his Got Back tour to Brazil in 2023, and now he’s announced two new shows there this fall.

The two new dates are set for Oct. 15 in São Paulo and Oct. 19 in Florianópolis. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public Wednesday.

“Finishing 2023 in Brazil was an incredible experience. The warmth and love you showed us on our last visit was incredible,” McCartney shares. “We just knew we had to get back and see you again. You guys know how to party and rock out and we are beyond excited to get back this year.”

The Brazil dates are just the latest additions to McCartney's Got Back tour. He also recently announced shows in South America, Europe and Mexico. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.