Paul McCartney shares highlights from Brazilian Got Back tour

Paul McCartney wrapped his 2023 Got Back tour in Brazil last month, and he's sharing highlights from the trek with fans.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer debuted a video recapping the five-city tour, which kicked off with a club show in Brasília on November 28 and wrapped December 16 in Rio De Janeiro. The dates were McCartney's first time back in Brazil since 2019.

"Brazil has been fantastic. It's a beautiful nation," he shares in the clip. "When you go on stage with an audience like that the feedback you get, it’s like meeting a dear friend in the street who you haven’t seen for a long time. But it’s that 40,000 times over."

The video recap features footage of McCartney performing in each city, clips of him warming up backstage and more. There’s footage of crying and screaming fans in the audience as well as crowds waiting for him to arrive, including one fan who revealed that she learned English listening to McCartney’s music.

“When people ask me, why do you still do it, it's cause of the crowds,” McCartney says in the clip. “Brazil, the people, they love to dance, they love to sing. For us it’s been brilliant just coming and performing for all of those crowds.”

McCartney's Brazil shows were the final dates of his 2023 Got Back tour. So far, he has no shows planned for 2024.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.